Registered Yoga Teacher

Cristen Barker is one-half of the well-known Instagram yoga duo The Chin Twins. Cristen and Kimberly Chin are of Chinese, Irish, Russian, and Norwegian descent and started their careers straight out of high school. They were discovered in Miami before successfully modeling in Milan, Paris, London, and New York, working for magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Allure, and Elle.

As young girls, both sisters shared a love for yoga, ballet, dance, and jazz. Their passion for the arts gave them the grace and poise that was instrumental in their huge success in the fashion industry, as they were often asked to create unique shapes and poses. Kimmy and Crissy are now in their 40s with five children between them, and they're arguably in the best shape of their lives.

Though they now live over 1,000 miles apart, their stories remain intertwined as they emulate each other and continue to share their lives daily, motivating and helping this global community of like-minded people to think and move outside the box.

Both certified E-RYT Yoga instructors, these mothers, wives, and sisters are taking the ever-evolving world of health, fitness, and yoga by storm.

