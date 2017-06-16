11 Articles by Courtney Sunday

Meditation

5 Ways To Get The Benefits Of Meditation (Without Having To Meditate)

It's not always healthy to meditate. Here's what you should be watching out for.

#empowerment #stress
June 16 2017
Personal Growth

I'm A Yoga Teacher Who Used To Binge-Eat. Here's How I Finally Made Peace With My Body

"When you look the same, no one is the wiser. More often than not, people told me I looked great."

#empowerment #body positivity #Journey
May 20 2017
Travel

A Globe-Trotting Yoga Teacher On How To Surrender & Get Rid Of Excess

"It's easy to surrender when all that means is lying on the floor at the end of a class. Surrendering while out in the world is another thing...

#yoga #spirituality
August 9 2016
Travel

6 Tips For Traveling The World — Even When You're Totally Broke

Many websites offer “secret hotel” deals, where you can book a five-star hotel at a fraction of the price, as long as you don’t mind finding out where...

#money #personal growth #travel #tips
May 29 2016
Meditation

A Meditation To Help You Feel Your Best While Pregnant

Meditation can be helpful for those times when vinyasa flow is off the table.

#meditation #pregnancy #meditation tricks #parenting
May 21 2016
Travel

How To Get The Most Out Of Your Vacation (Even If You Aren’t Traveling)

Whether you have the opportunity to travel near or far this summer, or are just looking to let go in the comfort of your own home, here are some tips...

#relaxation #travel #self-care
July 17 2015
Travel

7 Things I Learned When I Moved To A Different Country

Every time I move, I become more aware of who I am, who my real friends are, and what I will and won’t stand for.

#friendship #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness
May 19 2015

5 Mantras That Will Transform Your Outlook On Love

Recently, I've found myself thinking a lot about Stuart Smalley of Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s. Even though his sketches aren't terribly...

#mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
February 13 2015

This Surprising New Year's Resolution Could Transform Your Life

Goal setting can be a wonderful thing, helping us create the lives we want. However, feeling like we always have to be "doing better" can leave us...

#holidays #relaxation #personal growth #goal setting
December 18 2014
Healthy Weight

5 Ways You Sabotage Your Ability To Meditate

I have meditated on buses when the body odors around me were overpowering. I have meditated in bed with tissues, completely thrown by a cold.

#let go #meditation #mindfulness #present
January 24 2014