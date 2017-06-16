11 Articles by Courtney Sunday
Courtney Sunday
5 Ways To Get The Benefits Of Meditation (Without Having To Meditate)
It's not always healthy to meditate. Here's what you should be watching out for.
I'm A Yoga Teacher Who Used To Binge-Eat. Here's How I Finally Made Peace With My Body
"When you look the same, no one is the wiser. More often than not, people told me I looked great."
A Globe-Trotting Yoga Teacher On How To Surrender & Get Rid Of Excess
"It's easy to surrender when all that means is lying on the floor at the end of a class. Surrendering while out in the world is another thing...
6 Tips For Traveling The World — Even When You're Totally Broke
Many websites offer “secret hotel” deals, where you can book a five-star hotel at a fraction of the price, as long as you don’t mind finding out where...
A Meditation To Help You Feel Your Best While Pregnant
Meditation can be helpful for those times when vinyasa flow is off the table.
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Vacation (Even If You Aren’t Traveling)
Whether you have the opportunity to travel near or far this summer, or are just looking to let go in the comfort of your own home, here are some tips...
7 Things I Learned When I Moved To A Different Country
Every time I move, I become more aware of who I am, who my real friends are, and what I will and won’t stand for.
5 Mantras That Will Transform Your Outlook On Love
Recently, I've found myself thinking a lot about Stuart Smalley of Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s. Even though his sketches aren't terribly...
This Surprising New Year's Resolution Could Transform Your Life
Goal setting can be a wonderful thing, helping us create the lives we want. However, feeling like we always have to be "doing better" can leave us...
How I Lost Weight On Vacation
Keep the morning simple.
5 Ways You Sabotage Your Ability To Meditate
I have meditated on buses when the body odors around me were overpowering. I have meditated in bed with tissues, completely thrown by a cold.