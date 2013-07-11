5 Articles by Cortney Harden
Cortney Harden
Constantly Craving Sugar, Salt, Or Fat? Read This.
Food cravings can indicate many things, some as simple as hunger or thirst. But they can also be a sign of something deeper. If your diet is lacking...
5 Signs You Need To Rethink Your Values
Values give us clarity when we have to make tough decisions in life. They guide us through challenging times. They're completely unique to us, created...
Why You Don’t Need A Life Purpose
Apparently this ‘finding your purpose’ is all the rage these days.
I Dropped Out Of Grad School And Spent Years In An Abusive Relationship
It was the perfect combination for disaster. He was a smooth talker, the most charismatic person you could ever meet. It didn't hurt that he had a...
72 Uses For Simple Household Products To Save Money & Avoid Toxins
Limiting the amount of products you bring into your home will not only cut down on costs at the grocery store but will keep you and your family...