5 Articles by Cortney Harden

Constantly Craving Sugar, Salt, Or Fat? Read This.

Food cravings can indicate many things, some as simple as hunger or thirst. But they can also be a sign of something deeper. If your diet is lacking...

#cravings #mindfulness #food
July 11 2013

5 Signs You Need To Rethink Your Values

Values give us clarity when we have to make tough decisions in life. They guide us through challenging times. They're completely unique to us, created...

#stress #wellness #personal growth
June 3 2013
Personal Growth

Why You Don’t Need A Life Purpose

Apparently this ‘finding your purpose’ is all the rage these days.

#let go #personal growth #present #self-acceptance
May 6 2013

I Dropped Out Of Grad School And Spent Years In An Abusive Relationship

It was the perfect combination for disaster. He was a smooth talker, the most charismatic person you could ever meet. It didn't hurt that he had a...

#healing #personal growth #domestic violence
April 19 2013
Home

72 Uses For Simple Household Products To Save Money & Avoid Toxins

Limiting the amount of products you bring into your home will not only cut down on costs at the grocery store but will keep you and your family...

#personal growth #cleanse #detox #home
April 5 2013