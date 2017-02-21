7 Articles by Corinne Dobbas
Corinne Dobbas
5 Signs You Need A Break From Dating
"Feeling defeated when you're dating and not finding 'the one' is normal. But you are not defeated. Feelings come and go. Allow yourself to take a...
7 Signs You Should Be Taking Better Care Of Yourself
4. You can't remember the last time you did nothing.
11 Dating Lessons I Wish I'd Learned In My Twenties
Heartbreak cut raw and deep. But ultimately, it allowed me to find strength, happiness, and peace that only I could give myself.
13 Tips To Feel Good Today (They Each Take Less Than 2 Minutes)
We're often told to practice self-love and self-care, but it’s rare that we’re given practical advice on how to actually do it.
11 Reminders To Help Highly Sensitive People Feel Happy & Whole
Can you pick up on others’ energy?
11 Things All Women Should Know About Real Relationships
What one woman has learned and wants others to know about love.
6 Big Weight-Loss Mistakes I've Made As A Dietician (And How To Avoid Them)
My first year working as a dietitian and weight loss coach at a high-end health club, I cried — A LOT. Getting clients was hard. Figuring out my...