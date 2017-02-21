7 Articles by Corinne Dobbas

5 Signs You Need A Break From Dating

"Feeling defeated when you're dating and not finding 'the one' is normal. But you are not defeated. Feelings come and go. Allow yourself to take a...

#relationships #dating #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
February 21 2017
Love

11 Dating Lessons I Wish I'd Learned In My Twenties

Heartbreak cut raw and deep. But ultimately, it allowed me to find strength, happiness, and peace that only I could give myself.

#relationships #mindfulness #sex #personal growth #soul mates
December 25 2015
Spirituality

13 Tips To Feel Good Today (They Each Take Less Than 2 Minutes)

We're often told to practice self-love and self-care, but it’s rare that we’re given practical advice on how to actually do it.

#happiness #mantras #self-care #self-acceptance
November 8 2015
Love

11 Things All Women Should Know About Real Relationships

What one woman has learned and wants others to know about love.

#love #relationships #happiness #vulnerability #fear
September 17 2014

6 Big Weight-Loss Mistakes I've Made As A Dietician (And How To Avoid Them)

My first year working as a dietitian and weight loss coach at a high-end health club, I cried — A LOT. Getting clients was hard. Figuring out my...

#happiness #personal growth #weight loss #self-acceptance
July 20 2014