Christy Hall is a Whole Health and Wellness Coach dedicated to helping clients rebuild their lives, find balance, achieve their goals and create happiness. She specializes clearing our lives of what we don't want so that we can make room for what we do want. Using EFT, as well as dietary and lifestyle changes, Christy's clients achieve weight loss, freedom from addictions, and life-long goal attainment. In her spare time, she cultivates an interest in living simply and learning traditional life skills like gardening, traditional food preparation methods, and various crafting, and fiber-working techniques. You can connect with her on Instagram.