Hospice doctor & author

Christopher Kerr, MD, PhD, is the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Executive Officer for The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Buffalo, New York. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Chris earned his MD and PhD in Neurobiology. Alongside direct patient care, Chris’ focus is in the areas of leadership and patient advocacy. His passion is palliative care with the belief that such care should be provided throughout the continuum of illness.

Dr. Kerr’s background in research has richly evolved from bench science toward the human experience of illness as witnessed from the bedside, specifically patient’s dreams and visions at the end of life. Although medically ignored, these near universal experiences often provide comfort and meaning, as well as insight into the life led and the death anticipated. To date, the research team at Hospice Buffalo has published multiple studies on this topic and documented over 1,400 end-of-life events, many of which are videotaped. This research has gathered international attention and been reported in multiple countries including Norway, Korea, Ireland, UK, India, and China.