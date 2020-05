Herbalist

Christine Buckley is a community-based herbalist, professional cook, food stylist, and visual artist. She is the author of Plant Magic: Herbalism In Real Life. Her writing has appeared in publications such as Kitchn and Healthyish, and she has displayed work at the Honolulu Biennial and MoMA Studios. She studied herbalism at the Commonwealth Center for Holistic Herbalism and the Center for Herbal Studies.