Nutritionist + Author

Cherie Calbom holds a Master of Science degree in whole foods nutrition from Bastyr University. She is author of 26 books including The Juice Lady's Anti-Inflammation Diet, The Juice Lady's Big Book of Juices and Green Smoothies, The Juice Lady's Turbo Diet, Juicing, Fasting, and Detoxing for Life, and more with over 2 million books sold in the US and published in 23 countries.

She has worked as a celebrity nutritionist with George Foreman and Richard Simmons, and has appeared on numerous radio and TV shows and in scores of magazine articles. She appeared on QVC for over 13 years with the George Foreman grill. Known as "The Juice Lady" for her work with juicing and health, her juice therapy and cleansing programs have been popular for more than a decade.

