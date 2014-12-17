4 Articles by Chelsey Benzel

An "Apple Pie" Elixir To Kickstart Your Metabolism

Drinking this elixir first thing in the morning is extremely cleansing for your body. It will kick start your digestion for the day, and can even aid...

October 27 2014

5 Ways Eating Mindfully Can Help You Lose Weight

If you’re anything like me, you spend a lot of time thinking about food, either reading (or creating) delicious recipes or thinking about what you’re...

May 9 2014

Simple & Delicious Pina Kale-ada Smoothie

There’s something to be said about the tropical combination of creamy coconut and luscious, tangy pineapple. Who doesn’t love a good piña colada?...

April 2 2014