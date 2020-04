Chelsea Lay is a certified Holistic Health Coach and the owner of her health coaching practice F.E.E.D. Health and Wellness. She guides clients who have busy, full time jobs on how to make convenient, healthier lifestyle choices that will help them eat like grown ups but feel like kids. To learn more about Chelsea and her mission to health-ify 9 to 5’ers, you can visit her website or check her out on Facebook and Instagram.