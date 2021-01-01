Chellis Ying is a certified power yoga instructor with international experience training rock climbers, swimmers, surfers, office workers, and all-level yogis. She incorporates her experiences as a competitive swimmer and ballet dancer by emphasizing breath control, flexibility,strength, and an articulation that emulates movement in the water. She also holds a MFA in Writing and has been published in LA Times, TrueTales of Love and Lust, Best Travel Writing and Elephant Journal. For more on her musings, check out her website. She currently lives in San Luis Obispo and teaches yoga and college writing.