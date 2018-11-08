14 Articles by Caroline Shannon-Karasik

Personal Growth

What Makes A Narcissist? These Life Events Might Be Part Of It

Narcissists aren't born that way, it seems.

#news
November 8 2018
Functional Food

No, Black Coffee Lovers Are Not Actually Psychopaths. Here's Why

Black coffee actually has a TON of health benefits—so back off, haters.

#news #coffee
November 6 2018
Mental Health

The Surprising Activity That May Improve Your Mental Health

This is a good one to add to your self-care tool kit.

#news #friendship #depression
October 24 2018
Personal Growth
Parenting

The Biggest Mistake Parents Make When Talking To Their Kids About Sex

Forget about having "The Talk." Instead, just talk.

#news #dating
October 9 2018
Parenting

Is FOMO Keeping Your Kids Awake? Here's What To Do

We need to teach our children that the grass isn't always greener across the screen.

#news #technology
October 3 2018
Integrative Health

Are Your Colds Worse Than Everyone Else's? Blame Your Nose Microbiome

There are tiny microorganisms living in your nose, and they're in charge.

#news #microbiome
September 28 2018
Integrative Health

It's Not Just How Much Sleep You Get That Matters — It's WHEN You Fall Asleep, Too

It's not just about the number of hours you clock with your eyes closed.

#news #metabolism
September 25 2018
Parenting

5-Ingredient Oatmeal Cookies (Gluten Free & Vegan!)

The only "bad" thing about these cookies is that they're dangerously easy to make — and eat! But with only five ingredients and no refined, processed...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
March 18 2014

A Cacao & Berry Smoothie For A Quick Pick-Me-Up

Coffee zombies beware: This smoothie may replace your afternoon pick-me-up of choice! This smoothie is a delightful option when you want something...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
March 1 2014

Gluten-Free Banana Pancakes

Healthy pancakes — say what?! This recipe relies on bananas, plant-based protein powder and egg whites to create a fluffy, balanced version of the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
February 24 2014

Sweet Potato Quinoa Cakes With Avocado-Lime Dressing

I'm an Irish girl through and through, and I'm not going to lie: I love potatoes of all sorts. Lately, however, I've been particularly smitten with...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
February 17 2014

Butternut Squash & Quinoa Salad (It's Delicious & It's Vegan!)

I love taking time on the weekend to prepare dishes that will make healthy meal options easier throughout the week. This quinoa salad is one of my...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
February 7 2014