14 Articles by Caroline Shannon-Karasik
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
What Makes A Narcissist? These Life Events Might Be Part Of It
Narcissists aren't born that way, it seems.
No, Black Coffee Lovers Are Not Actually Psychopaths. Here's Why
Black coffee actually has a TON of health benefits—so back off, haters.
The Surprising Activity That May Improve Your Mental Health
This is a good one to add to your self-care tool kit.
This Is The Real Reason You're So Indecisive — And How To Break The Cycle
Sometimes too many choices is NOT a good thing.
The Biggest Mistake Parents Make When Talking To Their Kids About Sex
Forget about having "The Talk." Instead, just talk.
Is FOMO Keeping Your Kids Awake? Here's What To Do
We need to teach our children that the grass isn't always greener across the screen.
Are Your Colds Worse Than Everyone Else's? Blame Your Nose Microbiome
There are tiny microorganisms living in your nose, and they're in charge.
It's Not Just How Much Sleep You Get That Matters — It's WHEN You Fall Asleep, Too
It's not just about the number of hours you clock with your eyes closed.
Do Emotionally Intelligent Parents Have More Emotionally Intelligent Kids?
EQ might just be inheritable.
5-Ingredient Oatmeal Cookies (Gluten Free & Vegan!)
The only "bad" thing about these cookies is that they're dangerously easy to make — and eat! But with only five ingredients and no refined, processed...
A Cacao & Berry Smoothie For A Quick Pick-Me-Up
Coffee zombies beware: This smoothie may replace your afternoon pick-me-up of choice! This smoothie is a delightful option when you want something...
Gluten-Free Banana Pancakes
Healthy pancakes — say what?! This recipe relies on bananas, plant-based protein powder and egg whites to create a fluffy, balanced version of the...
Sweet Potato Quinoa Cakes With Avocado-Lime Dressing
I'm an Irish girl through and through, and I'm not going to lie: I love potatoes of all sorts. Lately, however, I've been particularly smitten with...
Butternut Squash & Quinoa Salad (It's Delicious & It's Vegan!)
I love taking time on the weekend to prepare dishes that will make healthy meal options easier throughout the week. This quinoa salad is one of my...