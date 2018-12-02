265 Articles by Caroline Muggia

The Age-Reversing Workout Everyone Is Talking About

You can do it in under 15 minutes!

#stress #hiit
December 2 2018
Found: The Perfect Keto Recipe Post-Thanksgiving

It's an easy and delicious way to get some keto benefits this holiday season.

#ketogenic #dinner #holiday
November 23 2018
3 Simple Practices For More Gratitude & Compassion

It starts with a "thank you."

#gratitude
November 22 2018
These Holistic Practices Are Being Used As Medicine

And they don't require a pill!

#yoga
November 9 2018
5 Things You Need To Know Today (November, 9, 2018)

There may be a way to treat celiac disease, more people are turning to holistic medicine, and New Zealand bans offshore drilling.

#news roundup #climate change
November 9 2018
5 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8, 2018)

Scientists develop a genetic road map for sperm, how Proposition C could improve homelessness in San Francisco, and a new discovery in traumatic brain...

#news roundup
November 8 2018
This Roasted Pumpkin Has A Gut-Healing Secret Ingredient

Get ready for your new favorite fall food.

#gut health #snacks
November 7 2018