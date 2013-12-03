3 Articles by Caroline Burau

What I Learned Teaching Yoga At A Halfway House

Still very new to this yoga-teaching-thing, I found my first paying gig at a halfway house for newly recovering addicts and alcoholics. They are fresh...

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga #compassion
Caroline Burau
December 3 2013

Why It's Important To Take Beginner Yoga Classes

"I'm curious about yoga," friends frequently say to me. "Where do I start?"

#pain #breathing #confidence #yoga
Caroline Burau
June 28 2013
Friendships

5 Tips for Being Friends with a Recovering Addict

A few things that will make you an awesome friend to your favorite addict.

#healing #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Caroline Burau
August 30 2012