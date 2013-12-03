3 Articles by Caroline Burau
What I Learned Teaching Yoga At A Halfway House
Still very new to this yoga-teaching-thing, I found my first paying gig at a halfway house for newly recovering addicts and alcoholics. They are fresh...
December 3 2013
Why It's Important To Take Beginner Yoga Classes
"I'm curious about yoga," friends frequently say to me. "Where do I start?"
June 28 2013
5 Tips for Being Friends with a Recovering Addict
A few things that will make you an awesome friend to your favorite addict.
August 30 2012