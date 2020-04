Brooke McAlary is on a mission to help you slow down. She is the author of two books, Destination Simple (available for North American pre-order now) and SLOW (Spring 2018), and is the creator and host of The Slow Home Podcast, where she dives deep into the multitude of ways we can learn to simplify, live mindfully, and find pockets of slow in a fast-paced world. She’s also a firm advocate of the best things in life—naps, travel, cuddles, a good book, and a great shiraz.