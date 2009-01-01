Brooke Hilton is currently a 2018 master of social work candidate at University of Southern California. Previously, she worked in the finance industry for 12 years and pursued an MBA from New York University in 2010. She has worked at top institutions like BlackRock, Houlihan Lokey, and Wells Fargo. She is an aspiring LCSW and plans to combine her education with her financial acumen to take the dual diagnosis treatment industry by storm. She just began her blogging journey but has been an avid writer for decades, finding it the best way to cope with her mental illness. She wants to share her story to help raise awareness and to help those suffering in silence find hope in her recovery.