Brooke Griffin grew up in Kentucky where Sunday Suppers were a staple of her childhood. She fondly remembers squeezing into her granny’s tiny country house after church along with her large extended family to eat home-cooked meals and pray. After being the first person in her family to graduate college, Brooke went on to realize her childhood dream of cheerleading in the NFL. She has appeared in national magazines including Oxygen, Women’s Fitness, Redbook, American Baby, GQ, and on national television, including on ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and 20/20. She lives in Kentucky with her son Easton.