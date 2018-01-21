14 Articles by Brock Cannon

Brock Cannon

Outdoors
Travel

An Extreme Adventurer Names The Country's Top Hiking Trails

"If I only had to do these six hikes the rest of my life, I’d be happy."

#hiking
June 30 2017
Wellness Trends
Nature

How To Make Your Hike A Spiritual Experience (No Matter How Short)

The magic seems to come when I am finally quiet enough to listen.

#nature #environmentalism #spirituality
April 22 2017
Travel

How A Near-Death Experience Changed My Life Forever

Know all that you are capable of...and express it.

#love #death #outdoors
January 28 2017
Personal Growth
I'm An Endurance Athlete. Here's Why I Smoke Weed To Optimize Performance

"In the past, I had relied on ibuprofen, but this seemed to do the job just as well — with fewer side effects."

#Herbs #training
August 20 2016
Parenting
Motivation

What A 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike Race Taught Me About Life

You’ve heard about “the wall” that marathon runners commonly describe? In 24-hour races, you hit 5 to 10 walls.

#extreme fitness #outdoors #nature #inspiration
June 13 2016
Spirituality

Are Past Life Regressions The Next Wave In Spirituality?

From someone who just gave it a try for the first time.

#meditation #personal growth #spirituality
June 5 2016