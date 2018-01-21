14 Articles by Brock Cannon
Brock Cannon
How Micro-Dosing On Cannabis Led To The Strongest Workouts Of My Life
No. 3 makes a huge difference.
This Sequence Will Leave You Strong Enough To Crush A Triathlon
Ready, set, lunge.
The Transformative Outdoor Workout That Healed My Broken Heart
Here's why it worked.
An Extreme Adventurer Names The Country's Top Hiking Trails
"If I only had to do these six hikes the rest of my life, I’d be happy."
I'm An Athlete. Here's How My Body Changed When I Finally Started Yoga
I can't recommend yoga to my fellow athletes enough.
How To Make Your Hike A Spiritual Experience (No Matter How Short)
The magic seems to come when I am finally quiet enough to listen.
I Travel 250+ Days Of The Year. This Is The Morning Routine Keeping Me Grounded
Trust us, you haven't heard this one before.
How A Near-Death Experience Changed My Life Forever
Know all that you are capable of...and express it.
5 Proven Ways To Deal With Disappointment
4. Take a nap.
How To Become The Happiest Version Of Yourself, Every Single Morning
Ready to roll out of bed with some serious passion?
I'm An Endurance Athlete. Here's Why I Smoke Weed To Optimize Performance
"In the past, I had relied on ibuprofen, but this seemed to do the job just as well — with fewer side effects."
I'm A Single Dad Who Travels A Lot For Work. Here's How I Stay Connected To My Kids
Time is the most valuable gift we can give our kids.
What A 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike Race Taught Me About Life
You’ve heard about “the wall” that marathon runners commonly describe? In 24-hour races, you hit 5 to 10 walls.
Are Past Life Regressions The Next Wave In Spirituality?
From someone who just gave it a try for the first time.