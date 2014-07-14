3 Articles by Betsi Iris Mufson

Betsi Iris Mufson

Recipes

Luscious Vegan Chocolate Cream Pie (Gluten-Free)

We all need a decadent indulgence from time to time. Whether it’s for a celebration, or for a rainy Sunday afternoon, this chocolate cream pie is a...

#goji berries #gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #vegan
Betsi Iris Mufson
June 18 2014

How To Make A Healing, Nourishing Buddha Bowl

On a yoga retreat years ago I was introduced to the Buddha Bowl. A meal-sized bowl filled with simple pure food and enjoyed with deep gratitude. After...

#pain #death #meditation #wellness #personal growth
Betsi Iris Mufson
February 21 2014