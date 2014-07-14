3 Articles by Betsi Iris Mufson
Creamy Vegan Caesar Salad (With Gluten-Free Croutons!)
A childhood favorite without the animal and fish products.
July 14 2014
Luscious Vegan Chocolate Cream Pie (Gluten-Free)
We all need a decadent indulgence from time to time. Whether it’s for a celebration, or for a rainy Sunday afternoon, this chocolate cream pie is a...
June 18 2014
How To Make A Healing, Nourishing Buddha Bowl
On a yoga retreat years ago I was introduced to the Buddha Bowl. A meal-sized bowl filled with simple pure food and enjoyed with deep gratitude. After...
February 21 2014