Contributing writers

Beccy Hands and Alexis Stickland are co-authors of the book, The Little Book of Support for New Moms, and co-founders of the Mother Box, a gifting service for new moms and moms-to-be to support and nurture women either before, during or after becoming a mother. Beccy is a doula and massage therapist specializing in pre- and postnatal well-being who has been supporting women since 2003. Alexis is a midwife, antenatal teacher, and mother of three who has been supporting new moms for more than 12 years.