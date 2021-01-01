Becca Sutter is a certified health and wellness coach as well as a certified yoga and Pilates Instructor. As a dancer and ballet instructor, Becca has had a life long love of movement and a deep understanding of body mechanics. Her journey to health and wellness began after her first yoga class. She loved the way she felt and wanted to keep that feeling throughout her daily life. She discovered that the foods we put into our bodies directly affect the way we feel on a daily basis. Combining her love of nutrition with her love of movement Becca started www.becca-sutter.com, a website and business dedicated to leading a healthy lifestyle. Becca currently sees health coaching clients by phone or in person and teaches movement classes in Western Massachusetts.