mbg Contributor

Ashley River Brant is a multidimensional artist and feminine healer bringing her medicine through as the creator of Soul Tattoo®, a ceremonial intuitive tattooing modality, as well as with film photography, illustration, writing, and through her online courses.

She is the author of TENDING TO THE SACRED: Rituals to Connect with Earth, Spirit, and Self (on sale 6.8.21). For more, visit ashleyriverbrant.love.