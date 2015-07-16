11 Articles by Anthony Schneck

8 Behaviors That Can Help Increase Your Lifespan

The Fountain of Youth may not actually exist, but if there were lifestyle changes you could make right now that could enhance your longevity, you'd go...

#mbg speaker series #wellness #video
July 16 2015

A Quick Breathing Exercise To Tune Out Stress At Work

Work will always be a source of stress. It's unavoidable. The trick, then, is finding ways to deal with it so that it doesn't overwhelm you and turn...

#breathing #relaxation #video
June 30 2015

A Simple Breathing Practice To Reset Your Emotional State

You've probably experienced those moments when you feel out of whack, like your emotions are controlling you rather than the other way around. Even if...

#breathing #relaxation #video
June 28 2015

How To Use A Vision Board To Help Manifest Your Dream Life

Sometimes seeing really is believing, and having your goals where you can see them may just give you the push you need to achieve them.

#manifestation #video #creativity
June 22 2015

A 1-Minute Meditation To Help You Tap Into Creativity

Have a long to-do list, but can't seem to cross anything off? Feel a wellspring of creativity inside you, but can't seem to translate it into...

#happiness #work #video #creativity
June 19 2015

Tara Stiles On Why You Shouldn't Push Yourself In Yoga

In a Western culture so focused on achievement, on striving for more, on testing human limits, it can be easy to transfer a "push yourself" mentality...

#mbg speaker series #yoga #video #tara stiles
May 12 2015

Why Saunas Might Be The Key To Good Health

Sometimes the best wellness strategies are the ones that have been around the longest; such is the case with saunas.

#heart disease #wellness #sauna #video
April 17 2015
Integrative Health

The 4 Vitamins A Cardiologist Wants You To Take

The world of vitamins and supplements is confusing.

#supplements #Vitamin D #aging #video
April 15 2015

This Is What A Zero-Waste Grocery Store Looks Like

It's difficult enough for one person to live a zero-waste lifestyle; can you imagine if an entire grocery store tried it?

#news #environmentalism #food
January 24 2015
Food Trends

One Of The 19 Ingredients In McDonald's French Fries Is Also In Silly Putty

In an effort to convince consumers their products are "real," McDonald's actually highlights the fact that they are, most definitely, NOT.

#news #food
January 23 2015
Personal Growth

The 12 Best Health & Happiness Books Of 2014

Check them out, and let us know what you think!

#books #personal growth #inspiration #creativity
December 30 2014