Anne K. Fishel, Ph.D., author of Home for Dinner: Mixing Food, Fun and Conversation for a Happier Family and Healthier Kids,

is the director of the Family and Couples Therapy Program at Massachusetts General Hospital and an associate clinical professor of

psychology at the Harvard Medical School. As cofounder of The Family Dinner Project, she has been interviewed by NPR, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, Good Housekeeping, Parents magazine, and other major media. She writes the Digital Family blog for Psychology Today. For more information please visit TheFamilyDinnerProject.org, and follow the project on Facebook and Twitter.





