Doctor of Chiropractic

Ann-Marie Barter, D.C is a Doctor of Chiropractic and functional-medicine expert. She received her doctorate degree from the University of Western States in Portland, Oregon and has also undergone advanced training in Applied Kinesiology, completing over 400 extra classroom hours and is certified to practice Applied Kinesiology. She has worked with thousands of thriving patients in her private practice and hosts her weekly show, Fearless Health Podcast. She is currently practicing in Longmont and Denver, Colorado.