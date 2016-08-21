3 Articles by Angela Peterson

Recovery

Ayurvedic Oils That Unlock The Body's Natural Healing Ability

Ayurveda teaches that everything that enters your body is woven into your cells and that aromas used have the power to evoke states of well-being.

#healing #beauty #wellness
Angela Peterson
August 21 2016
Sex

Get Your Romance On: Two Aromatherapy Recipes For A Sexy Weekend

The alluring, aphrodisiac essential oils included in the aromatherapy recipe blends below include natural properties known to attract, boost...

#aromatherapy #beauty #abundance #green living
Angela Peterson
July 23 2016

Why You Should Be Using Pomegranates For Better Skin + How To Do It

The world's oldest system of medicine, Ayurveda, believes pomegranates are the ideal fruit for maintaining optimal mind-body balance, and...

#antioxidant #beauty #skin #aging
Angela Peterson
September 6 2015