3 Articles by Angela Peterson
Angela Peterson
Ayurvedic Oils That Unlock The Body's Natural Healing Ability
Ayurveda teaches that everything that enters your body is woven into your cells and that aromas used have the power to evoke states of well-being.
Angela Peterson
August 21 2016
Get Your Romance On: Two Aromatherapy Recipes For A Sexy Weekend
The alluring, aphrodisiac essential oils included in the aromatherapy recipe blends below include natural properties known to attract, boost...
Angela Peterson
July 23 2016
Why You Should Be Using Pomegranates For Better Skin + How To Do It
The world's oldest system of medicine, Ayurveda, believes pomegranates are the ideal fruit for maintaining optimal mind-body balance, and...
Angela Peterson
September 6 2015