Amy (BHSc, Dip) is a passionate naturopath with a special interest in skin health and an emphasis on herbal medicine. Being a creative soul, she is also an internationally certified makeup artist and creates beautiful nature-inspired makeup art using safe, natural products. As the creator of Herbie Naturopathy & Beauty, a mobile service in Western Australia, Amy provides personalized naturopathic care, as well as toxin-free makeup artistry services for weddings, balls and photoshoots. For more, visit herbienaturopathy.com, Facebook and Instagram.