Amy Greeson brings over 20 years experience as a registered pharmacist. She's specialized in integrative medicine for the past 17 years and traveled extensively to study indigenous healing methods and plant-based medicine. Greeson is the founder and Executive Director to Healing Seekers, a 501c3 non-profit which creates unique educational materials for schools systems and educators. To find out more about Healing Seekers and their mission, please visit healingseekers.com.