You can let it go as well as you develop your practice with Amy this summer on Madeline Island during a retreat designed to help you recharge. Creating Madeline Island Yoga Retreats was Amy’s passion post cancer but she quickly realized that an unexpected secondary benefit was the delight she receives from seeing other women experience the health and wellness benefits of a yoga retreat. Wether it is an opportunity to develop your yoga practice or just a chance to reconnect with yourself, the retreats she leads have been described as both playful, empowering, and mindful. You will leave this island retreat not only with a sence of balance but also with a dose of lovely island zen.



