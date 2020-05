Amal is a yoga practitioner and a nutritionist at heart - she grew up eating fresh fruit and vegetables from the local farmer's market in Paris, France.

She practices yoga, hikes, and run half marathons. She started her gluten-free, dairy-free diet 3 months ago and she has been discovering great raw/holistic recipes.

Amal is working on deepening her yoga practice by becoming a certified yoga teacher and a nutritionist. She believes in living a healthful and balanced life.