Contributing writer

Alyssa Shaffer is a writer and editor who specializes in health, nutrition and fitness; she is the author of four best-selling books on these topics. She is the former executive editor of Muscle & Fitness Hers and fitness director for Fitness magazine and has written for dozens of consumer print magazines and websites. Shaffer received her degree from the University of Michigan. She lives and works in New York City with her husband, teenage twins, and a very sweet dog who helps alleviate stress with every belly rub.