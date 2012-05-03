4 Articles by Allie Le Duc

Allie Le Duc

Meditation

Guided Meditation to Energize Your Body

All it takes is a few minutes to reenergize and revitalize yourself!

#healing #visualization #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
May 3 2012
Recipes

Yummy Vegan Veggie Soup

Delicious and packed with vegetables.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
March 26 2012
Recipes

Macalicious Mint Chip Smoothie

Not only does this taste like the nectar of the Gods, but it's also loaded with antioxidants and powerful nutrients.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #superfoods #food
March 20 2012
Motivation

5 Tips for a Beginner Yogi

Because you've gotta start somewhere!

#yogis #yoga
March 13 2012