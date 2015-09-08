A 2013 graduate of Bard College’s Written Arts Department, Allie Cashel is a first-time author, and is discovering more about what that entails every day. Suffering the Silence began as her senior thesis project at Bard College and has since developed into a full-length memoir which details her own experience, and also shares the stories of a number of other Chronic Lyme patients from around the world, acting as a living portrait of the disease and its patients’ struggles for recognition and treatment. Suffering the Silence will be published on September 8, 2015 by North Atlantic Books, a health and wellness publisher based out of Berkeley, CA, distributed by Random House.

Born in London, Allie moved with her family to Westchester, NY where she was originally diagnosed with Lyme at age seven. She has been a sufferer of what is contentiously called Chronic Lyme Disease for sixteen years. She currently lives in New York City, with her boyfriend, Calvin, and her dog, Percy. There, she works as the Director of Operations for the social action start-up, Postcard.com and as a passionate advocate for increased awareness and reformed treatment of the Chronic Lyme community.