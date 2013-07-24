2 Articles by Alison Elissa Horner

Alison Elissa Horner

Personal Growth

CrossFit: How This Skeptic Became A Believer

I'd previously endured three-hour swim practices, so a 9-minute workout seemed too easy. I questioned the coach’s warning that it would wear us out.

#fitness #personal growth #crossfit
July 24 2013

I Was Borderline Orthorexic. Here's What I Learned.

How many superfoods did you eat today? How much time did you spend meditating? What about just being present? Be honest: did you really get at least...

#eating disorder #healing #happiness #wellness #personal growth
June 24 2013