Alison Dix, with All About JOY, is hoping to inspire, teach and support people especially women to make time to take great care of themselves in their lives. A recovering over achiever, she now believes yoga, lemon water and taking time to breathe is the way to happiness, joy and love. She has a program called "JOY Through Self-Care" which coaches women for 12 weeks on the ways to make self-care a priority in their lives. She wants to inspire women to take care of themselves so they have the joy and patience to do all they dream of in their lives. She knows burnout and wants to keep women from doing that to themselves.