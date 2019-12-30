13 Articles by Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE

Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE

Functional Food
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Functional Food
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Functional Food

This Matcha Pudding May Help Fight Inflammation & Anxiety, According To An RD

Neurotransmitters play a key role in managing inflammation, cognition, and mood.

#functional nutrition #breakfast
Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
September 26 2019
Functional Food
Functional Food

The Healthiest Way To Consume Alcohol, According To A Nutritionist

Plus, the natural hangover cure that can do more harm than good!

#alcohol #drinks
Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
August 24 2019
Women's Health
Functional Food