Alexandra Muller Arboleda
Alexandra Muller Arboleda is a a mother of two children, wife, writer, athlete and volunteer. She has been a second grade teacher in Honduras and a water lawyer. As a lawyer, she wore many hats, representing environmental non-profit organizations, Indian tribes, the government and large corporations. She retired from law in an attempt to lead a more balanced life and to confront the chronic pain she was experiencing due to osteoarthritis. Thus began her journey to yoga and peace of mind. She now spends her time taking care of her family, volunteering at her kids’ schools, thinking, reading, writing, singing, playing guitar, cycling, swimming, hiking and doing yoga. You can read more at: alexandramullerarboleda.blogspot.com or follow her on facebook.