401 Articles by Alexandra Engler

Alexandra Engler

Beauty
Beauty
Beauty

Step Away From The Mirror — One Dermatologist's Tip To Stop Picking

With each clogged pore or raised pimple comes the intense desire to start squeezing and prodding.

#stress #skin care #inflammation #confidence
Alexandra Engler
September 28
Beauty

No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat

There's a delicate balance between styling your hair and caring for its health.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
September 27
Beauty

The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality

For those who lean into clean and natural beauty products, hair dye tends to be a bit tricky.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
September 27
Beauty

Fairy Knots Sound Cute, But They're Very Annoying To All Curly Girls

The name may sound mythical, but "fairy knots" are very much real in the world of curly hair.

#hair #confidence #coconut oil
Alexandra Engler
September 26
Parenting

This Is The Best Way To Motivate Kids To Get Stuff Done — How To Do It

Most parents know that getting kids to do things on their own—be it homework, chores, or helping around the house—might be a struggle.

#confidence
Alexandra Engler
September 25
Beauty
Beauty
Parenting
Beauty
Beauty

Dry, Cracked Hands? It Could Be Eczema — Here's What Experts Say To Do

For those with eczema, you likely know it can pop up in the most frustrating of places.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
September 21
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty

You Should Be Syncing Your Skin Care & Your Period: A Derm Explains Why

If you have a regular cycle, there's a decent chance you notice changes in your body throughout.

#skin care #acne #inflammation #Collagen
Alexandra Engler
September 18
Beauty
Beauty
Parenting

Why Parenting Experts Want You To Discipline (Not Punish) Kids

Teaching kids right from wrong isn't always easy.

#confidence
Alexandra Engler
September 16