401 Articles by Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
Recycling Beauty Products Is Notoriously Difficult: It Just Got A Lot Easier
Hats off to Nordstrom and TerraCycle.
From Tangles To Styling, We Found The 11 Best Brushes For All Hair Types
For any and all.
Step Away From The Mirror — One Dermatologist's Tip To Stop Picking
With each clogged pore or raised pimple comes the intense desire to start squeezing and prodding.
No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat
There's a delicate balance between styling your hair and caring for its health.
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality
For those who lean into clean and natural beauty products, hair dye tends to be a bit tricky.
Fairy Knots Sound Cute, But They're Very Annoying To All Curly Girls
The name may sound mythical, but "fairy knots" are very much real in the world of curly hair.
This Is The Best Way To Motivate Kids To Get Stuff Done — How To Do It
Most parents know that getting kids to do things on their own—be it homework, chores, or helping around the house—might be a struggle.
A Tip For Covering Zits, From A Beauty Editor Who Had Acne For 15 Years
Clear skin in a few simple steps.
We've Been Wondering When You're Actually Supposed To Detangle Your Hair
Let's detangle detangling; shall we?
13 Worthwhile Books To Help You Be The Best Parent You Can Possibly Be
Read on.
OK, So You Have "Porous" Hair — Now What Do You Do & How Do You Care For It?
Plus, how to tell what you have.
Dry, Cracked Hands? It Could Be Eczema — Here's What Experts Say To Do
For those with eczema, you likely know it can pop up in the most frustrating of places.
The Reason This Derm Wants You To Start Using An AHA Body Wash
Glowing from the neck down.
It's Never Too Late: 9 Ways To Keep Fine Lines From Settling In
When your skin functions better, it looks better.
5 Reasons Your Skin Might Be Aging Faster Than You Want + A Supplement To Help
Premature aging. Dun-dun-dun.
9 Next-Level Brow Gels For The Fullest & Fluffiest Arches Around
A few swipes to better brows.
You Should Be Syncing Your Skin Care & Your Period: A Derm Explains Why
If you have a regular cycle, there's a decent chance you notice changes in your body throughout.
A Holistic Dermatologist On What Healthy Aging Actually Means + 3 Tips
Glowing skin is always in.
Lines Around The Mouth Are Notoriously Tricky: A Supplement To Help
Look happy and healthy.
Why Parenting Experts Want You To Discipline (Not Punish) Kids
Teaching kids right from wrong isn't always easy.