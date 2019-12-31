230 Articles by Alexandra Engler

Alexandra Engler

Exclusive: Clean At Sephora Goes Big & Bold With Clean Makeup

For so long, skin care was the core of clean beauty. Clean at Sephora is now proving that the case for clean makeup should be just as strong.

#makeup #news #hair #skin care
March 12
Can You Naturally Rejuvenate Skin Cells? Yes — Here Are 5 Proven Ways

Take all the skin damage of yesterday and magically transform it into healthy new cells today? Yes, please.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
March 2
The 11 Best All-Natural Leave-in Conditioners For Hydrated Hair

Yes, leave-in treatments are do-it-all products of the highest order. Here, our 11 favorite natural and clean options.

#hair #confidence #healthy aging
February 23
How This MD Gets Radiant & Youthful Skin (Yes, You Can Too)

If there's anyone who can convince you that beauty radiates from the inside out, let it be Ellen Vora, M.D.

#sleep #stress #skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
February 16
Cellular Beauty: 7 Ways To Support Glowing Skin From The Inside Out

Skin care emanates from the inside out. Here, 7 research-backed tips to keep your skin healthy from the inside. Your skin will thank you—later.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #inflammation
February 4
Change-Makers

Living Eco-Friendly? 4 Tips From An Expert That You Can Do Right Now

Manuela Barón has amassed a following on Instagram for turning trash into art.

#affirmations #Planet For All #Healthy Travel
January 27
Want Shiny Hair? Here Are The 10 Best ACV-Infused Hair Products

The hair and skin care hero ingredient of late has to go to apple cider vinegar.

#hair #inflammation
January 20
Integrative Health
For Your Shiniest, Most Lush Hair Yet, One Of These Will Do The Trick

As far as clean and natural hair care goes, oils are crown royals.

#hair #essential oils #coconut oil
January 9
There Are So Many Acne Patches — Here Are 10 That Actually Work

A pimple that heals faster without the scab and scar? Sounds like magic, no?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
January 7
Integrative Health
This Serum Stick Is Here To Save Your Tired Winter Skin

File this under things I will never leave my home without again.

#makeup #skin care #inflammation
January 2
Should You Be Rinsing Your Hair With Apple Cider Vinegar? (Probably!)

So, how do you actually use it at home? We investigated.

#hair
December 28 2019
