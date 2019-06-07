5 Articles by Alexandra Dawson
Alexandra Dawson
PAID CONTENT FOR Traditional Medicinals
The Cozy Childhood Memory That I'm Weaving Into My Own Daily Life
In her 30s, Alexandra Dawson's most simple family tradition lives on.
Alexandra Dawson
January 9
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health
What Turning 30 & Having 2 Babies Taught Me About Self-Care
The ultimate guide on how to approach self-care after becoming a mother.
Alexandra Dawson
June 7 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Mother Dirt
Why We Love This Minimalist Mom's Perspective On 'Clean' Living
Calling all moms! We've found a minimal and effective skin care routine gentle enough for the whole family. You won't want to miss this!
Alexandra Dawson
September 10 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Wellness Natural Pet Food
Why My Whole Family (Pets Included) Eats According To This Philosophy
Here's the diet this nutritionist swears by for herself, her husband, her dog, and her baby boy, to keep everyone healthy, happy, and energetic.
Alexandra Dawson
June 21 2017
Exactly What This Foodie Superstar Ate For A Glowing Pregnancy
Minimal effort, maximum nutrient reward for mom and baby.
Alexandra Dawson
March 28 2017