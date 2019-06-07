5 Articles by Alexandra Dawson

Alexandra Dawson

PAID CONTENT FOR Traditional Medicinals

The Cozy Childhood Memory That I'm Weaving Into My Own Daily Life

In her 30s, Alexandra Dawson's most simple family tradition lives on.

#tea #partner #breakfast
Alexandra Dawson
January 9
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

What Turning 30 & Having 2 Babies Taught Me About Self-Care

The ultimate guide on how to approach self-care after becoming a mother.

#supplements #partner
Alexandra Dawson
June 7 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Mother Dirt

Why We Love This Minimalist Mom's Perspective On 'Clean' Living

Calling all moms! We've found a minimal and effective skin care routine gentle enough for the whole family. You won't want to miss this!

#minimalism #partner #motherhood
Alexandra Dawson
September 10 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Wellness Natural Pet Food

Why My Whole Family (Pets Included) Eats According To This Philosophy

Here's the diet this nutritionist swears by for herself, her husband, her dog, and her baby boy, to keep everyone healthy, happy, and energetic.

#pets #nutrition #happiness #wellness #dogs
Alexandra Dawson
June 21 2017
