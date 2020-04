Alex Mufson is founder of Three Rivers Horse Training and she works as an animal behaviorist, horse trainer and human life coach. She publishes regular blogs within her website about life, learning and horses as well as traveling widely for horsemanship clinics and speaking engagements.



Alex has a B.A. in Feminist Studies and is also a trained advocate for survivor's of domestic violence, active in herding dog rescue and pursuing her Masters in Social Work.