Certified Transformational Breath® Facilitator

Aimee Hartley is a Certified Transformational Breath® Facilitator and Yoga Teacher. She has been teaching for over 10 years and uses her in-depth knowledge of breathing patterns and breath exercises to teach people the infinite healing qualities of a full healthy breath.

She studied and trained as a Transformational Breath® facilitator with Judith Kravitz, Ph.D., Founder of the Transformational Breath® Foundation, in Italy and the US. She currently offers private and corporate Transformational Breath® sessions and workshops in Wales and the South West and visits London on a monthly basis and runs retreats in the UK. Also a qualified Professional Yoga Teacher, Aimee has taught breathwork and yoga classes in the UK, Australia and Bali. Aimee is also the founder of The Breathing Room and has recently launched the School Breathe program, introducing breathwork to primary schools.