Ahlia Hoffman is passionate about following her heart and living life to the fullest. She teaches vinyasa, restorative, and fusion yoga in and around Encinitas, California. Ahlia has led workshops, teacher tranings, yoga retreats, and classes in Israel, Bali, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Mexico, California, Minnesota, and Las Vegas. Ahlia is a lover of adventure and has combined her passion for yoga and the ocean by becoming a professional tandem surfer. Ahlia is profoundly grateful to her family, friends, and community for their love and support as she follows her inner guidance to navigate life. Ahlia is also a writer, a fitness and yoga model, a meditation instructor, and a music enthusaist. Please feel free to contact anytime via email ahlia@ahliayoga.com or her website www.ahliayoga.com.