Agatha Kulaga is the CEO & Co-founder of Ovenly. A lifelong baker turned entrepreneur, with a background in social work research and advocacy, she firmly believes in the power of business for social change. It’s no surprise she’s been recognized as one of New York’s most “badass” leaders in food by Zagat and as one of the Cherry Bombe 100. You can find her in Food & Wine, New York Magazine, Food 52, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, and Vogue, to name a few. She also co-authored Ovenly: Sweet & Salty Recipes from New York’s Most Creative Bakery. Agatha is an avid speaker for ethical entrepreneurship, mentor, consultant, and advisory member for Women in Hospitality United and The Center for Employment Opportunities. Find Agatha on Instagram: @ovenly @agathakulaga.