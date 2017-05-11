3 Articles by Acharya Shunya

8 Ayurvedic Self-Care Rituals That Promote Radiant Health

Better digestion, sleep, and immunity? Ayurveda might be the closest thing to a panacea we'll ever get.

May 11 2017
Beauty

The Ayurvedic Beauty Ritual Every Woman Needs To Try

This is one Ayurvedic beauty ritual we think everyone should know about.

April 3 2017

Ayurvedic Soup To Boost Your Metabolism + Calm Inflammation

This detoxifying lentil soup is packed with nourishing spices like turmeric, cumin, fennel, and ginger (and it's delicious, too).

February 7 2017