8 Ayurvedic Self-Care Rituals That Promote Radiant Health
Better digestion, sleep, and immunity? Ayurveda might be the closest thing to a panacea we'll ever get.
May 11 2017
The Ayurvedic Beauty Ritual Every Woman Needs To Try
This is one Ayurvedic beauty ritual we think everyone should know about.
April 3 2017
Ayurvedic Soup To Boost Your Metabolism + Calm Inflammation
This detoxifying lentil soup is packed with nourishing spices like turmeric, cumin, fennel, and ginger (and it's delicious, too).
February 7 2017