Aaron Alexander
Aaron Alexander has over 14 years of experience as a manual therapist and movement coach working with Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes, and everyone in between. He hosts the top-rated Align Podcast, featuring the biggest names in movement and wellness. His work has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, Men's Health and is a regular contributor to Paleo Magazine. Aaron speaks internationally educating and inspiring thousands of individuals on how to move optimally on a momentary basis.