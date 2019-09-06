2340 Items Tagged
yoga
The 5 Koshas Helped Fuel My Spiritual Evolution — Here's How They Can Help You
All five of the koshas are activated whenever you do asana.
This Body-Cooling Routine Is All We Want To Do On Hot Summer Nights
Try these three yoga poses and this easy-to-make hydrating dinner.
5 Wellness Products Holistic Esthetician Britta Plug Recommends To Everyone
From her fave mineral water to a portable red light therapy device.
Ready For Bold Self-Love? Try These 4 Tone Ups For The Heart Chakra
"An open heart can give and receive love without any limitations."
5 Reasons All Runners (Or Anyone With Tight Muscles) Should Do Yoga
How to add some flow to your running routine.
5 Wellness Products Renowned Yogi Kathryn Budig Recommends To Everyone
From glow-boosting serums to books for personal growth.
It's International Yoga Day: Here Are Our Best Flows, Classes & Advice
This calls for a celebration.
Tired Of The Same Yoga Poses? Here's How To Spice Up Your Practice
For those days when getting on your mat feels like a chore.
Always Stressed? Why Cortisol-Conscious Workouts Are Your Healthiest Bet
For some, intense exercise amplifies the effects of stress.
Bad Circulation? These 5 Yoga Poses Will Get Your Blood Pumping ASAP
They'll get your blood flowing in no time.
Zoe Welch Shows Us Her Favorite Ways To Move & Meditate Outdoors This Summer
Five go-to yoga poses for releasing stress.
7 Yoga Poses For Cyclists & Spinners (Or People With Lower Back Pain)
Quick, grab your mat.
Your Workout Could Be Triggering Your Anxiety — Here's What To Do
For some, working out is stress-inducing, not relieving.
This New Wellness Community Was Built With Mental Health In Mind
Columbus has a new wellness destination.
What To Do When Your Mindfulness Practice Just Isn't Working
Sometimes things just don't click. Here's what to do next.
How My Wellness Routine Changed When I Moved From L.A. To Paris
Here’s what Nikki used for getting in more rest, the practices that helped her, and the amazing results that followed.
Parents: Here's What Workouts To Do With The Little Time You Have
Calling all parents: Here's how to make the most of your time.
This Energetic Imbalance May Contribute To Your Anxiety & Allergies
"The root is about safety and survival, which is essential for any healthy, thriving life."
How To Know If You're Working Out Too Much (And What To Do Instead)
The consequences, as we see it, just aren't worth it.
6 Mindset Tips That All Yogis Should Know (Including Beginners!)
Advice that all yogis—new or not—should strive to embrace.