The 5 Koshas Helped Fuel My Spiritual Evolution — Here's How They Can Help You

All five of the koshas are activated whenever you do asana.

Seane Corn
September 6 2019
This Body-Cooling Routine Is All We Want To Do On Hot Summer Nights

Try these three yoga poses and this easy-to-make hydrating dinner.

Krista Soriano
September 3 2019
5 Wellness Products Holistic Esthetician Britta Plug Recommends To Everyone

From her fave mineral water to a portable red light therapy device.

Britta Plug
August 22 2019
Ready For Bold Self-Love? Try These 4 Tone Ups For The Heart Chakra

"An open heart can give and receive love without any limitations."

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
July 7 2019
5 Wellness Products Renowned Yogi Kathryn Budig Recommends To Everyone

From glow-boosting serums to books for personal growth.

Kathryn Budig
June 23 2019
Tired Of The Same Yoga Poses? Here's How To Spice Up Your Practice

For those days when getting on your mat feels like a chore.

Ava Johanna
June 19 2019
Always Stressed? Why Cortisol-Conscious Workouts Are Your Healthiest Bet

For some, intense exercise amplifies the effects of stress.

Marissa Castello, N.D.
June 16 2019
What To Do When Your Mindfulness Practice Just Isn't Working

Sometimes things just don't click. Here's what to do next.

Meryl Davids Landau
May 26 2019
How My Wellness Routine Changed When I Moved From L.A. To Paris

Here’s what Nikki used for getting in more rest, the practices that helped her, and the amazing results that followed.

Nikki Sharp
May 17 2019
This Energetic Imbalance May Contribute To Your Anxiety & Allergies

"The root is about safety and survival, which is essential for any healthy, thriving life."

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
May 5 2019
