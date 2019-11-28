2340 Items Tagged

yoga

Meditation

Holidays Stressing You Out? Here Are 5 Ways To Relax In Just 5 Minutes

You're five minutes away from a stress-free holiday.

#breath #Heart #yoga
Koya Webb, NASM-CPT
November 28 2019
Routines

The Only Yoga Pose You Need After You Eat A Big Meal

It's as simple as it is effective.

#yoga #digestion #holiday
Ava Johanna
November 27 2019
Routines

Craving Movement? These Are The Best 5 Yoga Poses To Do Every Morning

A quick practice to begin your day with ease and joy.

#flexibility #yoga #energy
Jessica Moy, DPT
November 27 2019
Integrative Health
Routines
Meditation
Mental Health
Routines
Motivation

New Report Reveals A Disturbing Underbelly In The Yoga Community

Only with action can we build the path forward.

#news #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
November 11 2019
Routines
Routines
Routines

A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Create Space For The Changing Of Seasons

All the bliss of yoga, none of the cold outdoor temps.

#empowerment #flexibility #yoga #longevity
Ava Johanna
October 30 2019
Routines

7 Yoga Poses That Are Safe If You Have Knee Pain + Easy Modifications

It can be tough to find ways to move your body without making things worse.

#pain #yoga
Jessica Moy, DPT
October 23 2019
Wellness Trends

10 Years Of Well-Being At mindbodygreen: A Timeline

Celebrating 10 years of science-based holistic well-being.

#Paleo #yoga #vegan
Jason Wachob
October 20 2019
Personal Growth
Routines

5 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Help Improve Your Balance & Stability

Finding balance can be difficult—but it doesn't have to be.

#flexibility #yoga
Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
October 8 2019
Personal Growth

How Yoga Changed My Relationship With Food

From fad diets to flexible living—here's how I got where I am.

#empowerment #yoga #Journey
Nealy Fischer
October 6 2019
Recovery

Chair Yoga Could Help Mitigate Dementia Symptoms, New Study Finds

Here's hoping this can help the 50 million people across the globe living with dementia.

#breath #news #anxiety #stress #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
October 4 2019
Home

Weekend Plans: Try This Meditative Craft That's Extra Great For Yogis

There's something to be said for sitting down with a needle and thread and just creating for creating's sake.

#stress #yoga #Craft Week
Emma Loewe
September 27 2019
Healthy Weight

Can Doing Yoga Help You Lose Weight? Here's What Studies Say

The short answer is yes, but there’s far more to it than that.

#stress #flexibility #yoga #metabolism
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
September 26 2019