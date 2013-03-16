1074 Items Tagged
Smells Like A Good Time: 12 Ways To Use Incense Morning, Noon & Night
New ideas for connecting to your favorite scents.
How A Breakup Helped Me Understand Love
As a love coach, I'm dedicated to guiding people toward clarity and peace in relationships. So it seems appropriate for me to tell you how I gained...
Be Here Now: How Major Surgery Changed My Outlook
I grew up in a family that strongly believes in the concept “be here now,” a saying from spiritual teacher Ram Dass, and though my family isn’t a...
How I Learned To Tell My Absolute Truth
I teach my dad a lot of yoga, which we are all starting to believe is an excellent compliment to the treatment plans and routines that keep his...
6 Rockstar Yogis Tell Us Why They Practice Yoga (Bonus: Awesome Photos!)
I asked them plain and simple: Why Yoga?
Why I'm Trying To Fall In Love With My Thighs
I’ve been on a mission of late. I’m working to develop a love affair with my inner thighs.
How Yoga Helped Me Make Friends With My Chronic Illness
What if we not only accepted our illness, but embraced it as if it were our friend, our ally?
5 Ways To Turn A "Bad" Yoga Class Into A Learning Experience
Most yoga practitioners have experienced a “bad” class. Maybe the music doesn’t fit with the flow. Maybe the teacher moves the students into a pose...
8 Natural Cleansing Practices
Natural cleanses or detoxes are intended to remove toxins trapped in the body.
3 Running Lessons From A Full-Time Yogi
Since I injured my shoulder diving in July, I have not been able to do as much yoga asana as I would like, or am used to. As a result, I have begun to...
Can Yoga Help You Forgive Yourself?
I get older, and the forgiving gets easier.
How I Learned To See Beauty When I Look In The Mirror
I first connected with Yulady Saluti at an Off the Mat charity event in Atlantic City over the holidays. I was struck by her big brown eyes, her super...
15 Practical Ways To Raise Your Positive Vibrations
A self-care laundry list for the next time you're feeling down.
5 Ways Yoga Has Helped Me Raise A Child With A Disability
Parenting is a journey. It requires steadfast commitment, strength, and stamina. For parents who have learned their child has a developmental delay or...
17 Ways To Shed Negativity And Achieve Happiness
How many of us feel complete self-love and self-compassion? How many of us take care of our own needs and rely on the way we look at ourselves instead...
8 Tips For Teaching Corporate Yoga
Privately contracted jobs give you some room to work with in terms of customizing the offering to best meet the needs of the students.
7 All-Natural Tips For Rebooting Your Sex Drive
Literally millions of women of all ages struggle with concerns and questions about their libido.
5 Steps To Making Your Own Rules
Many rules are useful to ponder, question, and often break.
4 Ways To Maintain A Yoga Practice When You Need To Be Gentle To Yourself
You know that painful, vibrating feeling you get after you slam your funny bone into a piece of furniture? That’s how my entire body felt for days...
Are Your Arms Really Too Short to Lift Up Your Body? (Video)
When you're new to yoga and see an experienced practitioner hoist their body in the air it looks like magic.