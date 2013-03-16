1074 Items Tagged

yoga

Spirituality

How A Breakup Helped Me Understand Love

As a love coach, I'm dedicated to guiding people toward clarity and peace in relationships. So it seems appropriate for me to tell you how I gained...

#love #relationships #gratitude #personal growth #yoga
Shelly Bullard, MFT
March 15 2013

Be Here Now: How Major Surgery Changed My Outlook

I grew up in a family that strongly believes in the concept “be here now,” a saying from spiritual teacher Ram Dass, and though my family isn’t a...

#love #healing #happiness #yoga
Harper Spero
March 15 2013

How I Learned To Tell My Absolute Truth

I teach my dad a lot of yoga, which we are all starting to believe is an excellent compliment to the treatment plans and routines that keep his...

#healing #personal growth #yoga
Janna Leyde
March 14 2013
Spirituality

Why I'm Trying To Fall In Love With My Thighs

I’ve been on a mission of late. I’m working to develop a love affair with my inner thighs.

#awareness #personal growth #yoga #body image #self-acceptance
Rebecca Butler
March 9 2013
Motivation

How Yoga Helped Me Make Friends With My Chronic Illness

What if we not only accepted our illness, but embraced it as if it were our friend, our ally?

#healing #disease #acceptance #yoga #compassion
Shawnee Thornton
March 8 2013

5 Ways To Turn A "Bad" Yoga Class Into A Learning Experience

Most yoga practitioners have experienced a “bad” class. Maybe the music doesn’t fit with the flow. Maybe the teacher moves the students into a pose...

#yoga #yoga philosophy #anger
Sarah Yurch
March 3 2013
Food Trends

8 Natural Cleansing Practices

Natural cleanses or detoxes are intended to remove toxins trapped in the body.

#slideshows #meditation #yoga #cleanse #detox
Lisa Mitchell
March 1 2013

3 Running Lessons From A Full-Time Yogi

Since I injured my shoulder diving in July, I have not been able to do as much yoga asana as I would like, or am used to. As a result, I have begun to...

#running #karma #yogis #wellness #yoga
Lauren Imparato
March 1 2013
Spirituality

Can Yoga Help You Forgive Yourself?

I get older, and the forgiving gets easier.

#healing #forgiveness #yoga
Janna Leyde
February 25 2013

How I Learned To See Beauty When I Look In The Mirror

I first connected with Yulady Saluti at an Off the Mat charity event in Atlantic City over the holidays. I was struck by her big brown eyes, her super...

#yoga
Katie Devine
February 25 2013
Spirituality

15 Practical Ways To Raise Your Positive Vibrations

A self-care laundry list for the next time you're feeling down.

#crystals #joy #plants #yoga #energy
Lily Silverton
February 23 2013

5 Ways Yoga Has Helped Me Raise A Child With A Disability

Parenting is a journey. It requires steadfast commitment, strength, and stamina. For parents who have learned their child has a developmental delay or...

#relationships #breathing #happiness #gratitude #yoga
Kate Greenleaf
February 22 2013

17 Ways To Shed Negativity And Achieve Happiness

How many of us feel complete self-love and self-compassion? How many of us take care of our own needs and rely on the way we look at ourselves instead...

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #meditation #patience
Cynthia Belmer
February 22 2013
Routines

8 Tips For Teaching Corporate Yoga

Privately contracted jobs give you some room to work with in terms of customizing the offering to best meet the needs of the students.

#yoga teacher training #yoga #tips
Karen Fabian
February 22 2013
Sex

7 All-Natural Tips For Rebooting Your Sex Drive

Literally millions of women of all ages struggle with concerns and questions about their libido.

#Herbs #relationships #stress #supplements #hormones
Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 21 2013
Personal Growth

5 Steps To Making Your Own Rules

Many rules are useful to ponder, question, and often break.

#personal growth #yoga #inspiration #video
Tara Stiles
February 21 2013

4 Ways To Maintain A Yoga Practice When You Need To Be Gentle To Yourself

You know that painful, vibrating feeling you get after you slam your funny bone into a piece of furniture? That’s how my entire body felt for days...

#healing #disease #yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga
Jessica Labbe
February 15 2013

Are Your Arms Really Too Short to Lift Up Your Body? (Video)

When you're new to yoga and see an experienced practitioner hoist their body in the air it looks like magic.

#personal growth #yoga #video
Kino MacGregor
February 15 2013