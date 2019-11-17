2324 Items Tagged
yoga
The 3 Most Common Yoga Breathing Techniques, Explained
Breathe in, breathe out.
Is The Way You're Breathing Giving You Tension? Here's How To Know
And how to fix it.
Can Yoga Actually Improve Your Mental Health? Here's What This Study Says
Just what the doctor ordered.
Want Better Posture? Here Are 5 Yoga Backbends That Can Help
Don't forget to breathe.
New Report Reveals A Disturbing Underbelly In The Yoga Community
Only with action can we build the path forward.
The 5 Best Yoga Poses For Improving Your Flexibility
Let's get flexible, flexible.
A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Do The Next Time You Can't Sleep
You'll be unwound and relaxed in no time.
A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Create Space For The Changing Of Seasons
All the bliss of yoga, none of the cold outdoor temps.
7 Yoga Poses That Are Safe If You Have Knee Pain + Easy Modifications
It can be tough to find ways to move your body without making things worse.
10 Years Of Well-Being At mindbodygreen: A Timeline
Celebrating 10 years of science-based holistic well-being.
How Author & Yoga Teacher Kathryn Budig Spends Her Days Off
Read her routine and tell me you don't feel relaxed.
5 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Help Improve Your Balance & Stability
Finding balance can be difficult—but it doesn't have to be.
How Yoga Changed My Relationship With Food
From fad diets to flexible living—here's how I got where I am.
Chair Yoga Could Help Mitigate Dementia Symptoms, New Study Finds
Here's hoping this can help the 50 million people across the globe living with dementia.
Weekend Plans: Try This Meditative Craft That's Extra Great For Yogis
There's something to be said for sitting down with a needle and thread and just creating for creating's sake.
Can Doing Yoga Help You Lose Weight? Here's What Studies Say
The short answer is yes, but there’s far more to it than that.
The 5 Koshas Helped Fuel My Spiritual Evolution — Here's How They Can Help You
All five of the koshas are activated whenever you do asana.
This Body-Cooling Routine Is All We Want To Do On Hot Summer Nights
Try these three yoga poses and this easy-to-make hydrating dinner.
5 Wellness Products Holistic Esthetician Britta Plug Recommends To Everyone
From her fave mineral water to a portable red light therapy device.
Ready For Bold Self-Love? Try These 4 Tone Ups For The Heart Chakra
"An open heart can give and receive love without any limitations."