Routines
Meditation
Mental Health
Routines
Motivation

New Report Reveals A Disturbing Underbelly In The Yoga Community

Only with action can we build the path forward.

#news #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
November 11 2019
Routines
Routines
Routines

A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Create Space For The Changing Of Seasons

All the bliss of yoga, none of the cold outdoor temps.

#empowerment #flexibility #yoga #longevity
Ava Johanna
October 30 2019
Routines

7 Yoga Poses That Are Safe If You Have Knee Pain + Easy Modifications

It can be tough to find ways to move your body without making things worse.

#pain #yoga
Jessica Moy, DPT
October 23 2019
Wellness Trends

10 Years Of Well-Being At mindbodygreen: A Timeline

Celebrating 10 years of science-based holistic well-being.

#Paleo #yoga #vegan
Jason Wachob
October 20 2019
Personal Growth
Routines

5 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Help Improve Your Balance & Stability

Finding balance can be difficult—but it doesn't have to be.

#flexibility #yoga
Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
October 8 2019
Personal Growth

How Yoga Changed My Relationship With Food

From fad diets to flexible living—here's how I got where I am.

#empowerment #yoga #Journey
Nealy Fischer
October 6 2019
Recovery

Chair Yoga Could Help Mitigate Dementia Symptoms, New Study Finds

Here's hoping this can help the 50 million people across the globe living with dementia.

#breath #news #anxiety #stress #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
October 4 2019
Home

Weekend Plans: Try This Meditative Craft That's Extra Great For Yogis

There's something to be said for sitting down with a needle and thread and just creating for creating's sake.

#stress #yoga #Craft Week
Emma Loewe
September 27 2019
Healthy Weight

Can Doing Yoga Help You Lose Weight? Here's What Studies Say

The short answer is yes, but there’s far more to it than that.

#stress #flexibility #yoga #metabolism
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
September 26 2019
Spirituality

The 5 Koshas Helped Fuel My Spiritual Evolution — Here's How They Can Help You

All five of the koshas are activated whenever you do asana.

#yoga
Seane Corn
September 6 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

This Body-Cooling Routine Is All We Want To Do On Hot Summer Nights

Try these three yoga poses and this easy-to-make hydrating dinner.

#partner #yoga
Krista Soriano
September 3 2019
Integrative Health

5 Wellness Products Holistic Esthetician Britta Plug Recommends To Everyone

From her fave mineral water to a portable red light therapy device.

#skin care #coffee #drinks #yoga
Britta Plug
August 22 2019
Spirituality

Ready For Bold Self-Love? Try These 4 Tone Ups For The Heart Chakra

"An open heart can give and receive love without any limitations."

#Heart #breath #confidence #yoga #chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
July 7 2019